Rep. James Talarico donates legislative salary to food bank

State Rep. James Talarico said he is donating his entire legislative salary to a local food pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Monday news release, Talarico, D-Round Rock, said his legislative salary will be donated to Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, a Taylor-based nonprofit.

“‪As a State Representative, I’m still getting paid while my constituents lose their jobs,” he said in the release. “‪Starting today I will not accept any legislative pay as long as this crisis lasts. I’m donating it to our local food pantry instead.

“While some politicians dump their stocks and cash in during this emergency, servant leaders must be different,” he said. “As public officials, we need to stand in solidarity with our constituents.”

Talarico, a former middle school teacher and executive director of a nonprofit, is serving his first term as representative of state House District 52. He will face Lucio Valdez, a retired Army sergeant who ran unopposed in the March 3 Republican primary race.

―Staff report

Police: Teen suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Cedar Park

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Cedar Park on Sunday that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Kelly Lawrence Schernik, 36, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The victim, Jason Sean Robinson, 19, was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

“Based on our investigation, it appears the victim and suspect are known to each other and the shooting was a result of an early morning altercation over the suspect remaining at the house,” said police.

Officers received a call about a shooting at 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 2114 Bindon Dr., the release said. Officers arrived to find Robinson with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Schernik escaped in a vehicle but police later found him at his house, where he was arrested without incident and booked into the Travis County Jail, police said.

―Claire Osborn, American-Statesman staff

17-year-old girl dies in overnight shooting, police say

A 17-year-old girl is dead following a late-night shooting in Taylor Saturday, police said.

Taylor police responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Taylor at 12:28 a.m. Saturday to reports of a girl with a gunshot wound to the face, a police news release says. The girl is identified in the release as Jade Erwin, 17, of Elgin.

Police said two subjects allegedly involved in the shooting drove to the hospital where Erwin was declared dead on arrival and fled on foot before police arrived, the release said.

Taylor police later apprehended a male subject, later identified as Marquis Wilson, 25, from Elgin. He and an unidentified woman, who police said is a witness, were found hiding in a dumpster behind a Bealls department store, according to the release.

A police investigation revealed the shooting happened in a moving vehicle in Bastrop County, the release said. The vehicle from where the shooting happened was left behind at the hospital by the female subject and Wilson.

After conferring with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, Taylor police charged Wilson with manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to the release. Wilson has been booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The female witness was questioned and has been released, according to police.

―Ariana Garcia, staff writer