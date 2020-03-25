7:30 a.m. update: A dense fog advisory is in effect for Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

During a dense fog advisory, visibility will be a quarter-mile or less.

Drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave space in between vehicles, forecasters said.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: Happy Hump Day! It’s going to be a hot one!

Sunny daytime skies coupled with a high temperature of 91 degrees will have this spring day feeling like summer, the National Weather Service said.

The day’s high is a whopping 16 degrees above normal, according to climate data. Temperatures would only have to rise above a high of 95 degrees to break the daily record for March 25 set in 1899, according to weather service data.

If you plan on spending time outside, make sure to stay 6 feet apart from others. Avoid crowded spots, like the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, to keep yourself safe!

Temperatures will drop in the evening to a low near 65 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear, forecasters said.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and warm before a small chance of rain early Saturday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 67.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 66.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 58.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 58.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 75.