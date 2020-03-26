A 17-year-old was killed in a stabbing at a North Austin apartment complex Thursday morning, Austin police said.

At around 2:25 a.m., police received a 911 call from a person saying they found Julio Enrique Saqui Tzalam stabbed inside an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Duval Street, Austin police Lt. Matthew Wright said.

The apartments are in an area just west of Interstate 35 near St. Johns Avenue.

Medics gave the 911 caller CPR instructions over the phone, Wright said. Medics attempted to resuscitate Tzalam, but he was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m., police said.

Officers detained Tzalam’s roommate, 20-year-old Marvin Bulum Pop, after learning he and Tzalam had been in a fight.

The reason for the dispute is under investigation, police said.

Homicide detectives arrested Pop after speaking with witnesses. He is in the Travis County Jail with murder charges pending, police said.

Tzalam’s body was sent to the Travis County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Officers are on the scene of a Homicide in the 7200 Blk of Duval St. Please avoid the area as the investigation continues. Media, please stand by for a staging area. #APD -WC6

