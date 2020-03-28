A Williamson County man in his 70s died of complications linked to the coronavirus, local officials announced Saturday.

The man was the first to die of COVID-19, the illness linked to the coronavirus, in Williamson County, health officials said. Three new cases were reported in the county Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 37.

Officials, citing privacy protection laws, would not release any additional information on the patient.

"To the family, we are heartbroken for your loss," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said in a statement Saturday. "To the rest of the community, I emphasize that it is everyone’s responsibility to stay home and stay safe in order to protect our community, our families and especially the most vulnerable among us."

