The Local Health Authority has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County, according to a news release, increasing the countywide total to 15.

Ellis County received its first positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 17, according to the release from Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director. To date, all persons with the coronavirus are currently in recovery. There have been zero COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County at this time.

The Ellis County "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 3, unless extended.

For more COVID-19 information and a full outline of the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order please visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/2019novelcoronavirus