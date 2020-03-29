A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Wolfforth police investigation into allegations he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.

Marcus Garza was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

According to an arrest warrant, Wolforth police officers responded to an April 7, 2019, sexual assault report and spoke to the mother of a 15-year-old girl, who said her daughter told her that Garza gave her alcohol and sexually abused her.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal does not identify victims or alleged victims of sexual abuse.

The girl spoke to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Lubbock the next day and recounted multiple episodes of inappropriate behavior from Garza.

The girl said in the beginning of the year, she said Garza reportedly showed her how to secretly watch pornogrpahy and bought her sex toys, the warrant states.

Then on Feb. 26, 2019, when she stayed home from school and her mother was out of town, she said Garza reportedly gave her two alcoholic drinks and put on a pornographic video on the television. As the alcohol began making her drowsy, she said she felt Garza lift her shirt and touch her chest inappropriately.

Then, she said, Garza asked her to perform a sexual act on him. The girl told the interviewer that she complied with Garza’s request because she was afraid he would prey on her younger siblings.

She said a few days later Garza reportedly sexually assaulted her when the two were alone in a bedroom, the warrant states.

Garza spoke to investigators and denied the allegations and said he didn’t know why the girl made her outcry, the warrant states. He admitted to buying sex toys, but said they weren’t for the girl.

According to the warrant, he initially agreed to take a lie-detector test, but canceled the appointment upon the advice of his lawyer, Mark Snodgrass, the warrant states.

A warrant for Garza was issued on March 18.

He was released from the jail Thursday on bond set at $20,000, according to jail records.