Deutschen Pfest postponed

Deutschen Pfest, the heritage festival that is among the city’s biggest annual events, is postponed due to the coronavirus.

A new date for the 45th annual festival, which was set for May 15-17 at Pfluger Park, will be announced at a later date, according to the city of Pflugerville website.

The city also canceled the Pfloating Egg Hunt on April 4 and Public Safety Day on April 19.

Summer and fall events, like the Music in the Park series at Pfluger Park, Maker Pfest June 6 at the public library and the Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival on July 4, are still scheduled to occur.

Updates on events and other city happenings will be provided at pflugervilletx.gov.

Pflugerville school district to present webinars

The Pflugerville school district recently announced that a series of webinars are available to district middle and high school students and their parents through district partner Workforce Solutions.

Upcoming webinars are “How to Create a Resume” at noon April 1, “Upcoming Summer Programs for Seniors” at noon April 8, “How to Register for WorkInTexas” at noon April 15, “How to Apply for a Job Using LinkedIn, Indeed” at noon April 24 and “Soft Skills” at noon May 1.

Webinars and workbooks are available on a dedicated website from Workforce Solutions located at wfscapitalarea.com/Youth-Services/COVID19ResourcesForYouth.

―Staff reports