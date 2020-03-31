The city of Hutto’s financial problems that led to the layoff of 44 employees last week started before the coronavirus pandemic hit Central Texas, officials said at council meeting Monday night.

They said the city was short $2.8 million in its reserve fund when the fiscal year began in the fall, a shortfall one member said the City Council did not know about.

The layoffs saved the city $1 million, said City Finance Manager Misti Hancock. The council approved a motion Monday to save the city $50,000 more by suspending their pay for six months. The vote was 5-2.

City officials also told council members they were searching for answers on whether the city could change the laid off employees status to furloughed. A government program provides up to four months of pay for furloughed employees but the city would still have to pay health benefits.

The council also discussed the need to save the city another $1 million that it is expected to lose in sales tax revenues because of the coronavirus.

The council meeting began with accountant Lupe Garcia giving council members the results of an audit that showed the city was in financial trouble in September. The city was supposed to have $4 million in reserve in its general fund that month when the budget was passed, said Garcia, who works for the audit firm Whitley Penn that was hired by the city.

There was only $1.2 million in reserve funds Sept. 30, said Garcia.

The City Council members did not know about the shortfall when they approved the budget, Council Member Tanner Rose said after the Monday meeting.

The projected sales tax revenues this spring also fell $1 million below what was projected, Hancock told the council. "In my opinion, COVID was the last straw. … We couldn’t count on revenues that we thought were coming in," she said.

