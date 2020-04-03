The All Together ATX community fund-raising campaign picked up a $250,000 matching grant from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation at the start of a media telethon blitz Friday.

The Dell Foundation, one of Austin’s largest philanthropic groups, pledged to match the next $250,000 given to the All Together ATX drive, which will award grants to local organizations already involved in providing basic needs to people most in need. The campaign was founded by the United Way for Greater Austin and the Austin Community Foundation to help people with financial and health suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"Every day, we are committed to supporting the low-income children and their families in Central Texas who face day-to-day challenges in their pursuit of stability and success," the Dells said in a statement. "It is imperative to us that we accelerate our impact now by leveraging the power of strong partners like the Austin Community Foundation and the United Way for Greater Austin to help support children and their families who will continue to face new challenges and realities as a result of COVID-19."

The matching grant came at the start of a citywide digital media campaign being supported by the American-Statesman and more than two dozen other Austin media outlets.

Donations are being accepted online at AllTogetherATX.com from individuals, companies and other foundations.