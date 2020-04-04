Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker a librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. This week’s Caprock Chronicles is written by John McCullough, author and aviation historian of Lubbock who holds a master’s degree in history from Texas Tech. It reviews the long-forgotten and mysterious fire on the roof of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum in April 1956, just weeks before its scheduled opening.

The Lubbock Municipal Coliseum has been gone for over a year now; but, it was almost lost before it even opened.

It has been 64 years since a large fire broke out on the roof of the Municipal Coliseum nearly destroying it.

On April 8, 1956, a windy Sunday afternoon, dozens of Lubbock firemen battled a blaze on the roof of the coliseum for several hours just three weeks before its scheduled opening date of May 1.

According to Kenneth May, veteran staff writer for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, wind gusts reaching 30 mph whipped the blaze which, for a brief time, threatened to spread and destroy the entire structure.

The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m., and every member of the Lubbock Fire Department was called to duty. Eleven fire trucks with about 80 firemen were dispatched to the scene of the fire with another 45 firemen ordered to stand by at area fire stations, including the Shallowater Volunteer Fire Department.

Lubbock firemen bravely began fighting the fire with several of them atop the dome-shaped roof of the Coliseum.

Several Texas Tech students assisted the firemen in fighting the blaze, which took many hours to subdue.

Smoke attracted motorists and a very large crowd estimated at 20,000 persons soon arrived and hampered the efforts of firemen.

“Cars parked helter-skelter around the scene in every direction caused off-duty firemen rushing to aid those fighting the blaze to spend precious minutes covering the last few blocks to the Coliseum on foot,” the Avalanche-Journal reported.

Further frustrating the firemen’s efforts in battling the blaze were the many motorists who drove across water hose lines and over Texas Tech lawns to reach the scene of the blaze. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the auditorium, which opened ten days earlier, stated May.

Fire Marshall A. C. Black said that the fire was “not accidental” and assured that a “complete investigation” of the blaze would occur.

Eventually firemen brought the blaze under control but many had to stay on the scene all night to quench repeated flareups, which were fueled by night winds that reached speeds of 68 miles per hour.

Fireman O. J. Lewis was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital about 7:30 p.m. He complained of stomach cramps and was spitting up blood.

Hospital attendants reported that the smoke was too much for his ulcers. He was hospitalized for the night and was the only injury reported from the fire.

A spokesman for BMFP Construction Co., contractor for the coliseum, said later that night that he could not provide an estimate on costs related to the fire; however, he did say that most of the damage was confined to the roof of the building with some additional water damage inside. He added that the costs will be in the thousands of dollars, according the Avalanche-Journal.

No estimate on the delay for opening the coliseum was given either by the contractor or the architect.

However, the City of Lubbock would not have to incur any of the costs of the fire since it had not yet taken over possession of the building.

“I wouldn’t have given 15 cents for that building when we arrived. I don’t see how in the world we put it out. Pieces of roofing and debris were falling around everywhere inside. Several of the men were hit but none was hurt,” Asst. Fire Chief Jack Hayes said.

According to Fire Marshall W. E. Twitty, “the fire started on the outside of the roof over the east entrance of the dome-shaped structure in an area surrounding a heating unit.”

Eventually, two aerial trucks, three pumpers, three boosters, and several hose trucks were engaged in battling the fire.

High winds – not the lack of water – was the most serious problem. Fire Chief Smith said the fire covered 10 percent of the roof.

In the April 10 edition of the Avalanche-Journal, Twitty, who visited the scene along with Smith, reported that several tar buckets were found at the spot where the fire started, but added that it will be several days before investigators can determine how the fire started at the heating unit.

Fire smoldered in this two-foot area, and then climbed up a rib and spread, swept by high winds.

Damage was estimated at $100,000. The total cost for the Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum was $2,150,000.

The next day, the Avalanche-Journal reported that a reward of $1,250 was being offered for the arrest and conviction of the persons involved in setting the Coliseum ablaze, if determined to be arson.

Repairs were completed and the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum opened on July 3.

So far, no other information has been determined about the cause of the mysterious blaze that nearly spelled a premature end to the famous Lubbock venue before it even opened.