MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED
Potter County*
*None reported for this week
Randall County
Donald Shane McReynolds, Jacqueline Michelle Ray
Chadd Bryant Cross, Callie Dean Hawkins
Savanna Marie Ratliff, Jared Paul Martinez
Jeffrey Steven Baker, Ashleigh Dayle Bartlett
Ryan Taylor Echols, Taylour Faith Weldon
DIVORCES
Potter County
Sebastin Isaiah Ysaguirre, Chelsea Ysaguirre
Randall County
Melanie Hendrix, Michael Hendrix
Elain Tran, Tho Hoang Ngo
Shelli Renee Craig, David Eugene Craig
Lance Lee Menahem, Ashley Nicole Menahem
Amanda Beneux Malone, Jeremy Joe Malone
Jeffrey John Andresen, Jennifer Marie Andresen
Stacey Levitt, Kenneth Levitt