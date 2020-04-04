Officials said Saturday night that a missing New Braunfels girl has been found and her mother is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued Friday.

The alert was canceled after 8-year old Kiley Diaz and her mother, 29-year old Alyssa Lopez, were found in nearby Garden Ridge by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Officials said that after speaking with authorities by phone, Lopez surrendered herself and her unharmed daughter without incident.

Officials said Lopez was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and will be booked into the Comal County Jail. Charges against her in the case involving her daugher are pending, the saud.

The girls is in the custody of the Texas Department of Family Services, New Braunfels police said.

Earlier: Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old New Braunfels girl who was last seen getting into a black 4-door pickup with her mother Friday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Starling Creek around 9 p.m. Friday to assist Child Protective Services caseworkers with the removal of a child from a home, according to authorities in a statement.

The mother of the child, 29-year-old Alyssa Lopez, was upset during the removal and locked the caseworkers out of them home and ran out of the back door with 8-year-old Kiley Diaz, police said.

Witnesses said they saw Lopez and the child walking through a nearby ditch before getting into a black pickup.

Police said they believe the child is in immediate danger and issued an AMBER Alert through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The child was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas, police said. She has wavy dark brown hair and is about 4 feet tall.

Authorities believe the mother and daughter could be heading to Pearsall, or possibly out of state to either California or Washington.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kiley or Lopez is asked to call 911 or call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.