Kelsey Bradshaw @kbrad5

Tuesday

Apr 14, 2020 at 10:55 AM Apr 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM


Comal County, which sits between Hays County and San Antonio’s Bexar County, confirmed is 39th case of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, on Tuesday.


The latest patients include a person in their 60s who lives in Garden Ridge, in southern Comal County northeast of San Antonio, and a person in their 40s from southwestern Comal County.


Both are isolated at home, county officials said.


So far, 19 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county and 14 other cases remain active. Six people have died.


A total of 441 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Comal County, with 70 of them still pending results.


Here is a breakdown of where each case is in Comal County:


• New Braunfels: 12


• Bulverde area: 7


• Eastern Comal County: 5


• North of Canyon Lake: 4


• South of Canyon Lake: 3


• Fair Oaks Ranch: 2


• Spring Branch area: 2


• Garden Ridge: 1


• Central Comal County: 1


• Southwest Comal County: 2