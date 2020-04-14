I get grouchy when I can’t swim. When my swim program at Western Hills Athletic Club shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, I kind of freaked out.

Normally I swim five days a week and rev up my heart by biking or running three or four times on top of that. I get twitchy if I’m not active. So, a confession: Early on in this virus crisis, after my pool closed, I found another pool that stayed open an extra week. I told myself I needed to swim to maintain my sanity, and besides, I wasn’t in the high-risk category. I dropped in a few times for a group swim practice. We swam outside, with a limit of two per lane, and weren’t allowed to go indoors.

Now I realize I should have skipped those practices. COVID-19 transmits through the spread of respiratory droplets, and swimmers sharing a lane tend to exhale all over each other. Experts like Dr. Jill Weatherhead, assistant professor of infectious diseases at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University, advise keeping a physical distance from others and avoiding heavily populated areas. City of Austin and Travis County’s shelter-in-place orders contain the same guidelines.

Trust me, I sympathize. I’ve got swim, paddle, bike and run friends all over the city ready to gnaw their limbs off because they can’t do what they love to do. I’m doing more cycling, but for me it’s not ideal. I miss the water.

"What athletes are going through right now is just like an injury," says Heidi Armstrong, an Austin-based injury recovery coach and founder of Injured Athletes Toolbox, which helps athletes overcome the mental and emotional fallout of injury. "We’re being told — not because of an injury, but because of a virus — that we can’t do the things we love to do."

Armstrong, a former mountain bike racer, is part of an informal group of Barton Springs regulars who call themselves the Moccasins. When Barton Springs locked its gates, some members of the group joked that they’d have to break in to get their daily swim fix.

Some cyclists still bike in groups. Others had been running on the Butler Hike and Bike Trail, although the Trail Foundation was discouraging people from going there because it can be hard to maintain social distancing guidelines. And on April 7, the city closed all parks, trails, greenbelts and preserves to prevent overcrowding during the Easter weekend, which usually sees increased use. The next day, Mayor Steve Adler said the city should consider closing all parks indefinitely in an effort to further slow the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, when parks and trails reopened, Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that parking access will be decreased at downtown parks and a clockwise, one-way traffic pattern will be implemented on the hike and bike trail, effective immediately.

"It’s the athletic community’s inability to see past their own needs and wants," Armstrong says, adding that some recreational athletes are needlessly risking their health and that of others. "People seem proud about flouting the law to scratch their self-absorbed itch, as if we’re all not having to give up stuff to get through this."

Instead of repeating the mantra, "’I’ll go crazy if I can’t swim (or run with my group or attend yoga class)," she suggests building an exercise routine you can maintain without groups of people, or training your mental game during the forced downtime.

I checked in with some other athletes to see how they’re coping.

Lloyd Serra, 68, a four-times-a-week swimmer at Austin Aquatics and Sports Academy and a longtime open-water swimmer, says he felt desperate when he heard his pool was suspending operations.

"All I could think was, ‘Where am I going to swim?’" says Serra, who lives near Bee Cave and does product management for a network test company. "I have to swim. I can’t run any longer because I have a bad back, so this is the only outside activity that I can do."

He’s taken to swimming in chilly Lake Austin with a few friends who swim spaced more than 10 feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines, dragging bright orange buoys to make themselves visible.

Others, like running coach Paul Carrozza, founder of the Austin-based running store RunTex that closed in 2013, says he’s suspended coached group workouts but is still sending workouts to his runners digitally and leaving it up to them if they want to run solo or in what he calls "micro-groups."

"We know the best thing you can do is stay healthy mentally and physically," he says. "Most are choosing to run alone or with a buddy, but it depends on age and health status." Everybody checks in daily for a video chat via Zoom. "You still get that sense of accountability, which is part of why people stay in groups," he says.

Cyclists are facing their own challenges.

Brett Kinsey, owner of Capital City Racing, which stages a series of gravel rides each spring, says he’s transitioned from driving out to the country for a gravel ride to hopping on his mountain bike and tackling trails closer to home. He’s also been spending more time riding with his daughter, now that school is on hiatus.

"A lot of people I know are going out for solo rides. Tons are jumping on trainers, and I’m doing some of that as well," he says. Some are even participating in a free, virtual version of the annual Lifetime Driveway Series of weekly bike races, which were canceled. "In my neighborhood I’m seeing a ton of 1990 mountain bikes with a coating of dust coming out, and that’s good."

But sometimes it’s hard to stay positive, he says. Not only did his source of income evaporate overnight — he’s had to postpone three events so far and others are in jeopardy — like me he’s programmed to stay active. Kinsey says he was drawn to bicycling for the social benefits as much as the physical ones. Biking is something he can do with friends — they experience the same thing, appreciate the same scenery, goof off and get exercise.

"Not only do I feel locked inside my house now, but I can’t do the thing I love in a meaningful way, and for me getting on a trainer just isn’t as meaningful," he says.

What most of the people I talked with agreed on? When the shelter-in-place orders are finally lifted, athletes are going to be thrilled to exercise together again.