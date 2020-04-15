Wednesday

25 years ago:


UNITED NATIONS - The Security Council voted unanimously Friday to offer Iraq easier terms under which to sell oil to meet its urgent need for medicine, food and other essentials.


50 years ago:


HOUSTON - Apollo 13’s weary astronauts limped homeward today in their crippled spacecraft, staking their lives on a sort of barnstorming flying savvy.


75 years ago:


WASHINGTON - Texans in Washington have expressed sorrow at the death of President Roosevelt, but they have predicted that Harry S. Truman would carry on the Roosevelt objectives.


100 years ago:


HOUSTON - The condition of Texas winter wheat is estimated at 75 percent of normal.