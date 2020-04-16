Moving from physical precautions to prevention measures, school districts across Central Texas have implemented programs that help proactively protect students and monitor their safety and well-being in digital environments.

In the wake of school shootings, including the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School where 10 were killed, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 11, which included new requirements to increase the safety of students.

Cameras, perimeter fencing and security vestibules help physically keep students and staff safe on campus, but lawmakers then tasked school districts with protecting the mental and emotional safety of students and staff.

Area school districts have now begun to expand its security and mental health initiatives using technology and threat assessment teams.

Comprised of district and campus staff, the assessment teams are responsible for developing and implementing a support system that addresses students’ social, emotional, behavioral and mental health needs.

Eanes, which assigns each of its students an iPad, launched its Gaggle Safety Management solution to improve student safety online. The system scans district-provided email and Google Drive accounts, which allows the district to analyze student content for inappropriate behavior as well as identify potential serious situations, such as self-harm, cyberbullying, substance abuse and threats.

Matt Greer, director of Safety and Risk Management for the district, said the district’s system tries to determine if a student is on a path of violence and if so how to get them off that path.

Campus principals are alerted of any concerning documents or email exchanges, and after meeting with the students, a principal will then determine the proper response depending on the situation.

“We are focused on problem solving,” Greer said. “This is not about discipline, it's about early intervention so we can get our students the help they need.”

While every school district is required to implement these security measures, each one does it differently.

By fostering a culture of caring and kindness, Lake Travis tasks their staff and students with the emotional and mental well-being of each other.

Jennifer Lyon, director of Health and Social and Emotional Learning for Lake Travis schools, said teachers are trained to monitor for changes in the classroom that could identify a student who needs help.

When the doors open in the morning and while students are transitioning classes throughout the day, Lake Travis has teachers, administrators and others in every crevice of the building to put an emphasis on student-teacher relationships.

But the district also puts the responsibility on students. Students are taught social and emotional skills from elementary to ninth grade, and those practices are embedded into the district's culture.

“We encourage students to speak up if they or another student needs help, whether that is talking to a teacher, a coach or another administrator on campus,” she said.

But for those who may not want to approach an adult at school, the Cavs Who Care Tip Line provides an easy and confidential way for students and parents to report bullying, harassment, or other personal crisis. The tip line is available 24/7.

“We got a lot on the tip line but we spend a lot of time training and establishing culture so that students feel comfortable coming to the staff if they have an issue,” Lyon said. “A lot of times students come to us.”

Through GoGuardian software, Lake Travis teachers are flagged when students are on the wrong website and through web filters also keeps students safe while online.

Round Rock schools also have a similar system using Gaggle and a threat assessment team to answer the call, Jeffery Yarbrough, executive director of Safety and Security for Round Rock school district said.

The benefits of implementation

Spencer Coursen, a threat management expert for the Austin-based Coursen Security Group, said these management systems are great for helping to identify the mental and emotional needs of students, whether they are threatening or not.

“A lot of students won't have the emotional intelligence to ask for help so they act out in a way that will identify them as someone who needs help,” he said.

Most school districts will flag certain words that could relate to self-harm, violence and abuse in an effort to help students who might be suffering. But with the thousands of documents and email exchanges between students and teachers, Coursen said sometimes districts can suffer from alert fatigue and that is where districts have to remember not to be complacent.

“What you don't want to happen is to have students talking about the football team last week and say ‘oh, we killed them’ and then subsequently take ‘kill’ out of the system, because that is where those students will fall through the cracks,” Coursen said.

Programmed to search a million topics, these programs can also provide insight into the emotional array of the student body that is not threatening such as stress or emotions around the holidays. Coursen said the district can then take that data and turn it into a school assembly.

“Based on some of the keywords, maybe the district could then take that insight and pivot to something that is tailored to the student’s needs,” he said. “If you are open to the emotional array of what the student body is going through, the return investment is invaluable.”

These systems are also not meant to be stand alone solutions, Coursen said, although it's a great place to start and be preventative.

“Coming from the law enforcement world we recognized we did a good job of preparing for a response but not so great at prevention,” Greer said. “That's what we are doing there. We are shifting the focus from perimeter fencing and physical security measures and moving to the prevention side of things.”