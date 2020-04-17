Comal County officials reported zero new cases of COVID-19, the illness associated with the coronavirus, for the second straight day as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The county received 35 reports of negative tests since Thursday at noon.

The county also appointed Connie Alaniz to be its Office of Public Health’s first full-time epidemiologist to aid the county’s response to COVID-19, official announced Friday.

Alaniz, who spent nine years as an epidemiologist for the Texas Department of State Health Services until 2018, came out of retirement to take the position, the county said. With the DSHS, she investigated outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as the 2009 H1N1 influenza.

"We are thrilled to welcome Connie to our office," said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. "Her experience is much needed in helping us conduct the investigations that will identify clusters and outbreaks and help us limit the spread of the virus as much as possible."

Alaniz will head the county’s contact investigations, conducted after each positive test is confirmed. Currently, the Office of Public Health’s nursing staff is sharing those responsibilities.

Each investigation requires hours of conversations with patients, their families and anyone they came into contact with to determine the source of the infection, if possible, and alert contacts of the need to self-quarantine for two weeks.

"When something like this is going on, it's like watching a fire and not helping," Alaniz said of her decision to come out of retirement. "I wanted to be involved again."

Her position is funded by a temporary state grant program for coronavirus relief and is set to expire March 15, 2021, unless extended.

As of Friday, the county’s Office of Public Health reported that:

· 577 tests have been conducted

· 43 tests were positive

· 489 tests were negative

· 45 results still pending

Coronavirus-related information, including county office closures and restrictions, is available at comalcountytx.com/covid19.

If you have questions or concerns about the coronavirus, call the county’s COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.