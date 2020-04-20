The melodic chirping of Oscar is my favorite sound on Lake Travis. Oscar is a full-grown osprey that resides in the Lakeway section of the lake.

Ospreys are very territorial, and for several years I have enjoyed the sight of Oscar circling over my boat. Other times this fish hawk spies on me from a dead limb or a boat dock.

Sometimes Oscar is very talkative and we chirp at each other for a while. Other hawk species and eagles scream and screech, so it always amazes me how pleasantly an osprey chirps like a song bird.

It is always a good omen whenever I encounter Oscar on the prowl. The fish are more active when Oscar is soaring.

Feeding blue heron and egrets on the shorelines are also a great indication that bass are feeding actively.

The shad spawn is just beginning on Lake Travis. Threadfin shad are low light spawners, so you need to be on the lake at dawn. The surface action continues for around two hours.

A big variety of shad imitation lures can produce well. It is important to keep your lures near or on the surface, since hungry bass are looking upward to feed.

Normally a fast retrieve works best. Panicked shad do not move slowly. Speed usually triggers a reflex strike from nearby largemouth bass, Guadalupe bass, white bass or stripers.

Catching fish will entertain Oscar also. Ospreys have extraordinary eyesight, and I'm sure they get a little jealous when they see us boating a fish.

Their survival depends on catching fish the old fashioned way. I admire that.

For updates, call 512-261-2644.