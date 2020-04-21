Austin city leaders will not challenge Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders loosening some restrictions on state parks, businesses and some medical procedures, but a broader plan for reopening Austin’s economy is still far from certain.

As Austin approaches the one-month mark since orders to stay home went into effect to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Steve Adler on Tuesday said Abbott’s latest orders make sense to local leaders.

But with infection numbers continuing to mount, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott cautioned that reopening too quickly or in the wrong way could pull progress in the county and state back, and even result in a renewed period of isolation.

Abbott announced new rules Friday that reopened state parks for day use, allowed all retail to-go services and let some nonessential surgical procedures continue, provided medical facilities don’t take up personal protective equipment and space needed to fight the coronavirus.

"What he’s doing in parks, we’re doing in parks. What he’s doing with medical procedures are things that we were thinking about doing ourselves," Adler said.

Adler said opening retail stores also could be fine, provided people are not going inside and measures are taken to prevent people from coming into contact with one another. But city leaders said they must be cautious in rolling out a plan.

"The important thing for everyone to remember is that the virus is no less infectious today than it was back then," Adler said. "In some ways, we’re still in the same place we were back in March when we moved into this."

Council Member Alison Alter said city and county leaders can comply with Abbott’s orders, while still providing guidance and clear protocols for safety measures that should be practiced to prevent the spread of the virus.

Abbott’s rules will not have any impact on Austin parks, or the city’s larger guidelines on social distancing, requiring face masks in public and limiting nonessential outings.

Former Austin City Manager Marc Ott, who now serves as the executive director of the International City/County Management Association, said local governments throughout the country have been struggling with similar issues as the two-pronged crisis of public health and economic devastation evolves.

"The most important priority for all of us is to listen to our health care experts and use the criteria and the principles that they are laying out as our guide in making decisions about how we do reopen things," Ott said.

He said the first priority for local governments is to do things in a way that doesn’t increase the spread of the virus and keeps people healthy and safe.

But with billions in lost revenue, local governments — many of which have been slammed by drops in sales, property and hotel occupancy taxes — are eager to reopen, Ott said. He said his group is working with federal leaders to ensure funding ends up in the hands of local governments as the post-coronavirus economy begins to emerge.

"It has everything to do with local governments’ ability to be able to be ready when it’s time to restart to reopen everything," he said.

Local governments throughout the state have implemented a variety of rules to lessen the physical contact among community members, including ordering that masks be worn in public and limiting access to popular trails and parks.

Escott said protocols for businesses expecting to open Friday, when Abbott’s order goes into effect, should bar contact between employees and customers similarly.

He said the main risk health officials are trying to navigate is person-to-person contact and virus spread, so any decision to reopen a business should hinge on how many personal interactions happen, and whether that risk can be lessened. But even when businesses begin reopening, Escott said the community should not let down its guard.

"The public’s got to understand that this should not at all be seen as an indication that we are over this," he said, adding that he continues to hear people incorrectly talk about Travis County being close to, at or past its peak in infections. "The peak is generated by us, by our decisions as individuals and a community."

Escott said failure to continue avoiding unnecessary trips, adhere to social distancing rules and wear face coverings in public could force the community right back into more stringent isolation measures.

"We have to remain vigilant, and that vigilance will have to last for at least a year," he said. "We’re going to have to get used to doing things safer."

Escott said local health officials are expecting to see an increase in cases in coming days and weeks as a result of increased testing, as well as possible spikes related to gatherings over the holiday weekend and construction work being allowed to resume, which was the result of a separate order by Abbott.

On Tuesday, however, he said it was too early to say with any certainty when a peak could arrive in Travis County, though he said he hopes to have more definitive information by the end of the week.

"I know that we’re all in a rush to get things back open, but if we don’t do it right, if we don’t do it in a measured way, we’re going to be back in the shelter-in-place situation," Escott said. "I think it’s worth taking a little extra time to make sure that when we start rolling things out, we’re doing it well and sustainably."