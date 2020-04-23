A portion of Bee Cave’s hotel occupancy tax funds will be managed by the Bee Cave Art Foundation for the promotion and improvement of the arts.

The City Council on April 14 entered into an agreement with the art foundation that allocates up to 15% of the total HOT funds, which is currently $2.5 million.

The city collects 7% in hotel occupancy taxes from the two local hotels — the Sonesta and the Mountain Star Hotel — on a quarterly basis, generating between $500,000 to $600,000 a year. At least two more hotels are slated for the city, including one at the proposed Backyard development.

The money can be used for music, dance, drama, folk art, architecture, design, painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and craft arts, movies, radio, television, tape and sound recording, and other arts related to the presentation, performance or execution and exhibition of these major art forms.

Deby Childress, director of the Hive — the Bee Cave Art Foundation’s community art center — presented ideas for use of funds that included creating an arts master plan for the entire city and an arts commission board. She also proposed hosting a winter light festival at the Hill Country Galleria in early 2021.

The master plan would set a direction for the planning and implementation of cultural projects and events that bring people together and provide an experience for all. A survey would be put out to the community to help determine what that would look like, Childress said.

An arts commission would serve in an advisory capacity to assist and make recommendations on policies, programs and projects related to the arts.

That would mean handling money allocations for projects and programs, including murals, such as the three that were commissioned in the Galleria this year, programs like the Lake Travis Film Festival, which had its inaugural event in February, and the proposed winter lights festival, which would feature light- and technology-based public art installations.

The council praised the work of the art foundation, saying that the organization offered a variety of programs and opportunities for local artists and community members, including art exhibitions, classes and summer camps. The foundation will have to submit a budget by July 15 that would need council approval before funding can be administered.

“The foundation has done an incredible job so far,” said Council Member Andrew Clark. “And I think that a community that fosters and cultivates the arts is a better place to live. I appreciate all the work you've done and the foundation taking the lead administering and cultivating these funds on our behalf because I don’t think I'm qualified to decide how that money should be spent.”

In other council action, per Travis County restrictions, stay-at-home orders have been extended to May 8 and all residents are now required to wear facial coverings while conducting essential business, including visits to the grocery store and while pumping gas.

The decision prompted a discussion about the use of the Falconhead Golf Club course. The city will continue to allow the golf course to provide outdoor activity as long as COVID-19 social distancing protocols are being followed.

The city also will form a citizens advisory committee to provide ideas and suggestions for actions the city could consider in the health crisis. The council named resident Carrell Killebrew as the chairman for the committee. Each council member will appoint one member to the committee for a six-member panel, consisting of local health care workers and medical professionals. Committee members will be appointed in a future meeting.