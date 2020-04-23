Austin City Council members on Thursday unanimously approved pulling $1.5 million in city emergency reserve funds to support Austin musicians whose livelihoods have been slashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a related move, council members also approved using the existing Creative Space Assistance Program, which helps artists, musicians and creative organizations find and remain in venues, in an expanded Austin Artist Disaster Relief Fund, which can support more people.

The $1.5 million Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund, proposed by Council Member Kathie Tovo, initially was taken up by the council during a meeting April 9. However, concerns about the source of funding led to it being postponed until Thursday. Its passage Thursday, Tovo said, is an important signal to Austin’s music community that the city understands the struggles local artists are dealing with, and that it is committed to helping them.

“They're a very important industry here in Austin. Our musicians and our creative artists have been part of creating Austin and making Austin a place that people love to visit and live,” Tovo said. “Making sure that industry and the individuals within it survive this period and thrive is critically important.”

Taken together, the two programs are aimed at helping performers and venues —including live music spaces, theaters, museums and art galleries — weather the coronavirus crisis.

“I think that both of these programs are important, but I don’t know that they are enough,” said Council Member Ann Kitchen, who proposed expanding the Creative Space Assistance Program, which is worth about $1 million.

While the council approved these new sources of funding, another program has been paused that also supports the arts by pulling money from hotel occupancy taxes, which have been racked by the crisis, Kitchen said.

“We’re going to have to look at what we need to do about that fund in the near future. A lot of our cultural arts facilities depend on funding from that program, too. All these pieces work together, and it’s important that we shore up and beef up all these pieces,” she said.

Kitchen said maintaining arts and music spaces was difficult before the coronavirus pandemic, and the city was fortunate to already have had some funds dedicated to artists and musicians.

“This is another example of an area in which our community is vulnerable, and so then you have a pandemic and it just makes it that much worse,” Kitchen said. “I think it’s time for the city to make these kinds of improvements we made today, and then to make additional improvements so that we can preserve these spaces. Art and music is just the soul of Austin.”

Relief measures for artists and musicians came with a swath of additional funding allocations in response to the coronavirus.

The council also approved using a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for just over $2.3 million to help house people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless who have been affected by the virus. A second grant awarded the city $272,065 from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economy Security (CARES) Act to find housing options for people with HIV/AIDS.

A third grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services awarded $838,004 to help health officials identify COVID-19 cases and monitor the disease’s spread and its impact on the community.

Council members also approved a lease agreement to use the Embassy Suites near U.S. 183 and MoPac Blvd. (Loop 1) as another site where people with the coronavirus or those who need to isolate from the community can stay. The agreement would run for 31 days for up to $2,101,510, with two additional extension periods.

“We are looking for ways to help individuals and families across Austin, regardless of the industry,” Tovo said. “So many industries have been impacted. We know the hospitality industry and our creative artists have been impacted, but we're all aware on the City Council that many, many industries and many of our neighbors have been impacted financially by this crisis.”