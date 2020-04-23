Jason Luo, a junior at Westlake High School, is helping donate fabric masks, medical gowns and forehead thermometers to institutions around Austin. Nearly 40 Austin-area healthcare providers have accepted donations.

The efforts are part of the Austin Chinese Community COVID-19 Fighting Alliance project to help health facilities cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The group, made up primarily of local Chinese Americans, formed in March to raise money to source and collect personal protective equipment that would be donated to area healthcare facilities in need, Luo said.

He said the volunteers began raising money for the equipment after researching a trend that was seen in hotspot areas about a lack of protective gear for healthcare providers.

“If it came to us in Austin, we knew we needed to be ready for it,” Luo said. “We raised some money but when the stay-at-home order was put into place, that is when we decided to increase our fundraising efforts.”

Over the course of the month, the group has raised over $92,000, securing 113,600 masks with donated funds. Another 19,125 pieces of equipment were collected from community members. So far, more than 105,000 items have already been delivered to Austin-area institutions, including the Ascension Seton system, UT Health Center, Brookdale Senior Living facilities, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, and the Family Hospital Systems at Lake Travis.

Luo said they have also started delivering gear to first responding agencies such as the Austin Police Department.

On April 16, the organization stopped accepting donations and will now focus on distributing the

remaining gear to those who need it the most.

“We try to prioritize donations for those who need it the most or are more at risk such as nursing homes,” he said.

To learn more or make a request for equipment visit https://saveaustin2020.wordpress.com.