Antonio Prado, one of three people indicted in the November 2017 shooting death of a 5-year-old boy in Denison, got a new attorney last week. Grayson Court records show that Richard Dunn has replaced Joe N. Smith in presenting Prado.

Prado was indicted back in August on one count of capital murder of a person under ten years of age, one count of murder, and two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm, injury child with intent, and abandon and endanger a child criminal negligence. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

At the time of the indictments, District Attorney Brett Smith said Prado, 19, had just recently been located and apprehended in Mexico by the U.S. Marshals Service and returned to Grayson County where he was jailed.

Prado, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay have each been charged with capital murder for their alleged role in the death of Kason Powell and for critically injuring an 11-year-old child. The three are accused of firing into a home on Nov. 19, 2017 after a botched drug deal with an older relative of the victim. Prado, Nino and Clay have each pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Prado’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. Clay and Nino have been indicted. They have all pleaded not guilty. Trial dates for the three have not been set.