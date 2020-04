As of Monday night, Ellis County has reported one additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19, one probable, and six recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 149 cases of COVID-19, with 79 recoveries.

According to a news release, "These additional cases of COVID-19 include a 59-year-old male of the City of Ferris and a 52-year-old female (probable) of the City of Red Oak."

The "Stay-Home, Stay-Safe" order remains in effect until April 30, 11:59 p.m.