In a tweet Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised Gov. Greg Abbott for his latest order that will allow many Texas businesses to reopen with limited occupancy at the end of the week.

"Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday," Trump tweeted. "Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX."

Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday. Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2020

The president’s tweet comes a day after Abbott said he will let his statewide stay-at-home order expire and allow all retail stores, restaurants, move theaters and malls to reopen at 25% capacity starting Friday. Museums and libraries also can reopen with the same occupancy numbers but hands-on exhibits must remain closed.

READ MORE: Retail, restaurants, movies to reopen in Texas Friday

And businesses in counties with five or fewer cases, which include many of Texas’ rural counties, can reopen at 50% capacity on Friday, he said.

The state would move to the second phase of Abbott’s plan starting as soon as May 18 if there’s no secondary "flare-up" of COVID-19 cases, the governor said. The second phase of his plan would allow more businesses to reopen with fewer restrictions and occupancy numbers to increase to 50%.

Last week, Trump publicly criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for lifting restrictions on businesses, including beauty salons, spas and tattoo parlors.

"I want them to open, and I want him to open as soon as possible. And I want the state to open," Trump told reporters last week. "But I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp. I will tell you that right now."

The president’s rebuke was a reversal from his earlier comments on Kemp’s plans to reopen the state. Trump previously said in a call with the nation’s governors that Kemp was doing a "great job" as he was about to lift coronavirus restrictions, according to the Washington Post.

Abbott’s latest order does not allow hair salons, spas or gyms to reopen, but on Monday, he said he hopes those businesses can reopen by mid-May.