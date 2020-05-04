Austin Council Member Greg Casar announced Monday that he will not run for former Senator Kirk Watson’s District 14 Senate seat.

Casar had signaled interest soon after Watson announced he was resigning from the Senate to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

But in an emailed statement Monday, Casar said there was a lot of unfinished business to accomplish at the City Council.

"Simply put: I love my job as Council Member," Casar said. "We have the responsibility to save lives as top state leadership fails us and there is unfinished business before us. This is the work I feel most called to do in this time of crisis. It is where I know I can do the most good."

Casar also announced he will see reelection to the City Council. He has represented District 4 in North Austin since taking office in 2015.

The winner of a special election for Watson’s seat to be held July 14 will complete Watson’s four-year term, which ends in 2022.

Casar had shown early interest in the seat amid the mad scramble following Watson announcement that he would resign from the seat on April 30. However, Casar never officially filed to run in the following weeks as the coronavirus pandemic began taking hold on the Austin area.

"I’m staying here right where I am because you elected me for this job for this moment," Casar said in a video announcement posted on Twitter.

Austin Rep. Eddie Rodriguez and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt have announced that they are running for District 14. Local attorneys Adam Loewy and Jose "Chito" Vela are also considering runs. The filing deadline for the election is May 13.