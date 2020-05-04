Forecasters are calling for another dry, hot day in Austin on Monday with afternoon highs reaching 93 degrees.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the day will begin with some cloud cover, which should clear out as temperatures rise.

So far, Austin has seen highs in the 90s every day in May, but that trend isn’t expected to hold.

Temperatures should fall into the lower 70s on Monday night into Tuesday morning, then reach highs in the mid to upper 80s on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, forecasters said.

Austin could see temperatures back in the 90s Thursday, followed by a cooler weekend with chances for showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-70s and lower 80s.

Here’s a look at the forecast through the week:

Monday night: Increasing clouds with a low around 71 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 87 degrees with a 10% chance of showers.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high around 85 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees and a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.