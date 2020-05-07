Comal County health officials on Thursday reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease linked to the corornavirus.

Health officials said Thursday that three of the cases are on the north side of Canyon Lake, including two people in the same household. The fourth person is from New Braunfels.

One patient is under 18, one is in their 30s and two are in their 40s, according to officials. All are self-isolating at home.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 65.

As of Thursday, 44 people in Comal County have recovered from COVID-19 and six people have died. Fifteen COVID-19 cases remain active, with one person hospitalized, officials said.

The county has conducted 917 COVID-19 tests with 78 test results pending.