A-J Media

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and LubbockOnline.com won three first-place awards in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors and Headliners Foundation of Texas journalism excellence awards, TAPME organizers recently announced.

The awards and recognitions were announced online. The annual TAPME convention that had been planned for the end of March was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, Avalanche-Journal staff received 11 awards or honorable mentions. Those include:

1st place Sports Feature for Alexis Cubit for the story “Muleshoe’s Alarcon ‘wins race,’ overcomes cancer.”

1st place Sports Column Writing for Carlos Silva Jr. for the column “Texas Tech’s success; the secrets in the tears.”

1st place Sports Photography for Brad Tollefson for a photo of postgame reaction from Texas Tech’s appearance in the men’s basketball national championship game in 2019.

3rd place Comment and Criticism for Jayme Lozano for her reviews and commentary on movies.

The A-J’s staff also received seven honorable mentions in categories for Sports Column Writing, Sports Feature, Photo Gallery, Sports Photography and Video Longer than Two Minutes.