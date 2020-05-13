A man who was killed last week in a collision in North Austin has been identified as 66-year-old James Henry Omary, Austin police said.

Omary was a passenger in a red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant that was traveling north in the 12300 block of Metric Boulevard on Friday around 3 p.m. The area is just south of West Parmer Lane.

A 2004 GMC SUV and a white 2018 Hino van were going south on Metric Boulevard. The two vehicles hit each other, forcing the van to cross over the road’s median and into the northbound lanes.

The van collided with the Galant carrying Omary. He was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he died upon arrival, police said.

Four other people in the Galant were injured. The drivers of the GMC and the Hino were not injured and stayed at the scene of the crash, police said.

Anyone with more information about the crash can call police at 512-974-8544. Tipsters can also use the Austin PD app for iPhone and Android devices.