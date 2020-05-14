I saw the darndest thing the other day. I was going to take a picture of it, but it was kind of taking a picture of me.

It was a motorcycle cop. Shooting radar. On northbound MoPac at the Windsor Road entrance. On a weekday.

At 2 p.m.

I’m old enough to remember when it wasn’t possible to speed on MoPac at 2 p.m. on a weekday (except for maybe in the toll lane). In fact, I remember a time when it was close to impossible to speed on MoPac any time the sun was up.

I believe the last time that was possibly possible was in a time that now seems like a did-that-really-happen fantasy. It was a time we called "February."

Traffic, or mobility as fancy people call it, used to be a fact-of-life problem around here. But, like lots of things that used to be a fact of life around here, that fact’s changed. Pandemics refocus priorities.

Let me throw too many numbers at you concerning traffic in the MoPac express lane. That’s the one you have to pay to use. Is anyone using it now? A lot fewer people than did pre-pandemic.

In February of this year, there were 1,024,976 express lane transactions that generated $1,557,511 in revenue.

In April there were 106,493 transactions that generated $363,356 in revenue.

That’s a 90% decrease in transactions and a 77% drop in revenue from February to April. Not surprising. I am surprised that anyone’s using the toll lane.

But there also are toll lane numbers to support the notion that more people are getting out and about these days compared to a few weeks ago. The average per-day transactions for the first 12 days of May were 5,439. That’s up from 3,550 in April.

I’ve also checked on another stat, an idea suggested to me by one of the many local retirees who read this newspaper. Anyone remember Ben Wear? He used to be our transportation writer. Seems he can’t keep his mind out of the streets.

Wear reminded me that the Texas Department of Transportation has an "End the Streak" campaign promoting the notion of having a day in Texas without a traffic fatality. And Wear wondered whether the reduced traffic has given us the coveted deathless day.

We haven’t had one of those since Nov. 7, 2000, which (coincidentally, I think) was the day of the momentous Bush v. Gore presidential election that begat the momentous Bush v. Gore Supreme Court decision that begat our second President Bush.

So that means we’re closing in on 20 years without a deathless day on Texas roadways. Seems to me (and Wear) that maybe we’d have had one during this Era of Greatly Reduced Traffic.

"Sadly, no," says TxDOT spokesman Bob Kaufman.

We came close on March 12, which actually was pre-shutdown, when there was only one traffic fatality in Texas. It happened in Fannin County in North Texas.

And there’s this traffic note via a Washington Post headline: "The coronavirus pandemic emptied America’s roadways. Now speeders have taken over."

"Three months into the coronavirus pandemic," the paper reported, "the United States faces another crisis: a surge in speeding and reckless behavior on the nation’s roadways. Reckless driving has increased dramatically since March, leading to a disproportionate number of speed-related crashes and fatalities, according to law enforcement and traffic experts."

Here in Texas? Sadly yes, says Kaufman.

"It does appear that some drivers who ventured out in recent months may have taken additional risks, and that speed was one factor that contributed to some fatality crashes," he told me. "Now that traffic is beginning to increase, somewhat, we need to remind drivers to take the appropriate steps to be safe behind the wheel."

"More than 90% of crashes are preventable and it will take all of us to help ‘End the Streak,’" Kaufman said.

It all adds up to why I saw a cop shooting radar on MoPac in the middle of the day.

Final thought 1: I wonder if Capital Metro will go ahead with its planned November election on financing a light-rail system with an estimated cost of around eleventy zillion dollars. (I could be off by a zillion or two on that.)

I wonder if this is a good time to ask taxpayers to dip into their pockets. And I wonder if the pandemic has taken some of the shine off this now that mass transit is becoming masked transit.

Final thought 1A: After extensive and extended at-home and family time, anybody miss the me time we used to curse about during rush hours?