Lillie Mae Caldwell Babb was born on Aug. 31, 1930 in Cooper, Texas, to Dan Adolphus Davison and Gertrude Garminy Davison. She passed away May 11, 2020 in Durant at the age of 89. Lillie attended and graduated from high school in Dallas, where she was a baton twirler in the marching band.

She married Jim Caldwell in Cooper, and was married to him for 30 years before he preceded her in death. She later married Clayton Babb, but they divorced in the early 2000s.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings. She is survived by a great=nephew, Gary Lee DeFoe of Cedar Creek, Texas, and his children, her great-great- nieces and nephews Timothy Lee DeFoe, Terry Lee DeFoe, Tina Louise DeFoe and Tracy Lynn DeFoe Orr and their descendants. Even though she had no children of her own, she loved to see six generations of her family.

The family heard of a storied, diverse and sometimes even rough life from Lillie including, working for Tex Schramm and the Dallas Cowboys organization, owning La Hacienda Mexican restaurants in Texas and Madill, Oklahoma, selling a home to Ross Perot, barrel racing in rodeos and occasionally riding bucking bronc horses. She kept active with breeding and caring for horses well into her 70s.

There are no services planned at this time.

Online condolences may be made to the family at brownsfuneralservice.com

Cremation services are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.