Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, Central Texas! The start of the new work week will be hot and bright, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies will last throughout the day and the high temperature will be near 92 degrees, forecasters said.

Normally on May 18 in Austin, the high temperature is 87 degrees and the low is 67 degrees, according to climate data.

Temperatures will dip at night to a low around 68 degrees, the weather service said. Skies will be clear.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index as high as 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 92. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 8 p.m. and a low around 72.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 87.