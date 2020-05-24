Saturday forecast for Austin: A line of storms moving through the area this afternoon could mean a damp and cloudy Memorial Day and a less sunny week ahead.

Sunday could see chances of showers and thunderstorms — some possibly severe — in the afternoon that will move east across the area at night. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89 and an overnight low around 68, the National Weather Service said.

In addition to the severe weather threat, these storms also could produce heavy rain, dropping as much as 3 inches across a significant portion of Central Texas over the next few days, with potentially as much as 5 inches near the Hill Country.

Monday, there appears to be a chance once again for a few developing showers and storms. It will bring cooler conditions with highs in the upper 80s for most of the area, forecasters said.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms that gradually form into a line of showers and thunderstorms indicate another potential of strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds for some areas Monday night into Tuesday.

Meteorologists said the system will drift east a bit Wednesday leaving slight to low chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase along with a potential for more rounds of locally heavy rain and strong storms Thursday to Saturday with highs expected to range from the low to mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 82 and an overnight low around 67.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy with a high near 82 and an overnight low around 64.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high near 84 and an overnight low around 64.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high near 84 and an overnight low around 66.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny with a high near 83 and an overnight low around 67.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny with a high near 84.