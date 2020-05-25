Amid circumstances in which the possibility of 2020 baseball season remains uncertain, officials said an effort is underway to determine how Hodgetown would be configured to accommodate patrons regardless of the event to be held there.

“We’ve started working with Tony (Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor), the team and also our architect in Kansas City on seating designs that helps them reach the maximum occupancy load which meet the Texas governor’s mandate,” Jerry Danforth, the city’s facilities director, said. “One of the things we did find out through (architectural firm) Populous was our actual build design is the best build design in the United States as far as being able to reach our occupancy level. So we’re in a good position there when the governor does allow fans to actually attend events there. This not only affects baseball, but this affects concerts and other events he’ll bring in there. Those designs are almost complete.”

The potential list of events, per Ensor, includes a downtown July 4 celebration, a 5K run and offering movies at the ballpark, in addition to outreach to travel teams interested in playing at Hodgetown should there not be a minor league baseball season.

“We’re talking about how we can get our ballpark, the protocol, set for social distancing to put on all types of events,” Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor said. “We’ve still got a little bit of work to do, trying to figure out what those numbers are as far as fans go in the ballpark.”

Danforth praised the team’s commitment to fostering a fruitful relationship here.

“He (Ensor) is diligently working on trying to do a Fourth of July fireworks celebration, whether he can have people in the stands or not - he wants to do something,” Danforth said. “The community aspect of the team is fantastic as far as what they want to do for Amarillo.”

Danforth said having a team ownership group on sound fiscal footing also makes a difference.

“The fact that we have the Elmore Sports Group, their financial stability, with the money generated this year, they’re actually helping some of the other teams out because they were so profitable,” Danforth said. “They’re in a very good situation there. They’re not happy about it, but they’re not as concerned as some of these other minor league entities are.”