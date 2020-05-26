Caddo High School senior basketball standout Kynsey Dixon was pretty sure she was headed for college at the University of Oklahoma until, ironically, the Lady Bruins were sent all the way across the state for the basketball playoffs.

It was at that Class 2A area basketball tournament in Weatherford where she caught the eye of the husband of Northwestern Oklahoma State University women’s coach Tasha Diesselhorst. He told her she needed to watch Dixon on video and, as the saying goes, the rest was history.

Dixon hasn’t had a chance to see the small Alva campus because of the COVID-19 lockdown, but recently signed a scholarship offer with the Lady Rangers.

“Everybody was thinking it was pretty tough for us to travel out to Weatherford to have to play, but it kind of turned out pretty good for Kynsey,” said Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson.

“Someone saw her play and now she is going to have a chance to play a few more years. She was definitely in the right place at the right time. Obviously, we would love to have her back, but she has a great opportunity ahead of her.

“We have some big shoes to fill next year losing her, but I am happy for her. She still has plenty of room to grow and improve and I think she can find some playing time there because she is always going to go 110 percent.

“Just watching her play one game, it’s easy to know she is a really good player. She plays hard from start to finish. She rebounds and defends and always works hard. I don’t think she is near her ceiling.”

Dixon has been a key four-year starter for the Lady Bruins, compiling a total of 1,141 points during that tenure while winning a host of awards and championships. As a senior, she averaged 14.8 points a contest along with 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists.

She was heartbroken, however, that her high school career came to an end as Caddo was en route to its first state tournament since 2014 when the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her final game in a Lady Bruin uniform was a victory, though, with a 46-42 triumph against Cashion in the area playoff finale.

“I was heartbroken how terrible our season ended, so having a chance to play again is awesome,” Dixon commented. “Pretty much everyone at Caddo is family, and I’ve been playing with most everyone for the last 10 years, so it’s going to be a totally new experience at Northwestern.

“I’m really excited about the chance, though. I always wanted to play in college, but never thought that was something that would really happen until that call came. When I got the offer, I was really thrilled.

“The coach thought I was really athletic and could fit in well with how they play. I’m looking forward to it but know I am going to have to work hard this summer to get ready.”

About the only drawback in Dixon’s mind was the distance from Caddo to the Alva campus (309 miles), but the chance to continue playing the game she loves was enough to outweigh that.

The good news for family and friends that want to see her play is that the Lady Rangers are part of the Great American Conference and will have road games each year in nearby Durant as well as Ada.

“Once I figured out how far it was away, I was kind of shocked, but most of their road games are in this direction which is good,” she added. “My parents were really excited about that.

“I haven’t been able to visit the campus yet, but it seems to be a smaller, close-knit place, which is what I’ve been used to at Caddo. The coach has said everyone shows up equal and I am excited about the chance to work hard and hopefully earn a spot.”