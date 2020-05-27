Fannin County Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser said the most recent Grand Jury returned indictments on 56 of the 58 cases they reviewed last week. One case was no billed and one case was passed for further information. The Fannin County Grand Jury has returned 169 true bills of indictment so far in 2020.

As in April’s session, special arrangements were made for the safety of the grand jurors as well as the other participants. The usual grand jury “room” provided by Fannin County did not provide enough separated space consistent with social distancing. District Judge Laurine Blake relinquished her courtroom so that sufficient space allowed for those involved to be separated for social distancing.

It is important to note that an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The following people were indicted:

Lloyd Bailey Jr., 51, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Amanda Lynn Banks, 36, of Royce City — manufacture of a controlled substance;

Lacey Nicole Biddle, 32, of Leonard — two counts of credit card or debit card abuse;

Tara Brown, 40, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance and abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

David Dwayne Cleckler, 34, of Leonard — assault interrupt breath or circulation family member previous and unlawful restraint expose to serious bodily injury;

Dedrick Montrell Darby, 20 of Bonham — two counts of theft property;

Marcus Shannon Ervin, 48, of Durant, Oklahoma — unlawful possession firearm by felon;

Ross Layton Ford, 52, of Bonham — manufacture of a controlled substance;

Christina Morgan Harnett, 26, of Savoy — two counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

Keisha Michelle Houser, 36, of Bonham — two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, one of tamper with physical evidence, one of abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence and one of manufacture of a controlled substance;

Jeffrey Hunter, 35, of Honey Grove — assault with intent to impair breathing;

Jay Glen Little, 53, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Kayla Coy Manis, 21, of Windom — tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair prosecution and possession of a controlled substance;

Amanda Renae McCain, 32, of Bonham — burglary of habitation and theft of a firearm;

Hugh Thomas McCain, 32, of Bonham — burglary of habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Raynisecia Tana McCuin, 26, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance, fraud use of Identification and forgery of a government document;

Donald Aaron Medders, 22, of Trenton —aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury;

Benjamin Mullican,18, of Leonard — assault family member or house member impede breathing or circulation;

Doresa Jean Newman, 50, of Bonham — manufacture of a controlled substance;

Marc Daniel Ortega, 32, of Savoy — two counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

Alvin Deshawn Ransom, 29, of Bonham — unlawful possession firearm by felon enhanced and theft of a firearm enhanced;

James Duncan Reynolds, 32, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Jason Lee Robison, 39, of Bonham — Forgery Financial Instrument enhanced and two counts of manufacture and deliver a controlled substance enhanced;

Victor Santino Rodriguez, 32, 0f McKinney — possession of a controlled substance;

Larry Oneal Smith, 59, of Bonham — manufacture of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Jamell Jamon Spears, 36, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana — possession of a controlled substance;

Linda June Stephens, 65, of Ector — theft of property;

Samantha Jane Stephens,43, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance;

Rodney Terrell, 54, of Honey Grove — sexual assault enhanced and tampering with a witness in a family violence case; –

Nathan Michael Thomas, 40, of Lewisvills — possession of a controlled substance;

Gregory Blake Williams, 32, of Bonham — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Nicholas W. Worthington, 39, of Ector — forgery financial instrument enhanced;

Anita Lynn Wright, 57, of Telephone — two counts of forgery financial instrument elderly;

Kristy Ann Young, 57, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance and manufacture of a controlled substance.

The law enforcement agencies filing cases were as follows:

Bonham Police Department — 33 cases;

Fannin County Sheriff’s Office — 20 cases;

Honey Grove Police Department — two cases;

Leonard Police Department — two cases;

Criminal District Attorney’s Office — one case.

The next regular grand jury meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 18. At that meeting, the Fannin County Commissioners have been scheduled to present their annual Road Reports to the grand jury.