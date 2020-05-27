For the last two months our lives have been at a standstill. We have limited everything we do from shopping, taking our children to school, taking trips and even visiting each other.

It’s human nature to want to have some interaction. Our world is about social distancing and extra good hygiene practices.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m ready to get back to my office and my “normal” life. Well, as normal as it can be. We will need to rebuild ourselves and our families. We will need to be cautious, more than ever before, as we start to rebuild our lives.

Until then I hope that everyone stays safe and healthy.