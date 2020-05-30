POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 47th District Court

Miles Allen Minor. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, enhanced. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

Jesse Albert Meyer. Judgment on two charges. (1) Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail, $500 fine and costs. (2) Intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury. Punishment assessed seven years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

Nathan Allen Lockhart. Judgment. Criminal nonsupport. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Jovani Dominick Martinez. Judgment on two charges. (1) Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs. (2) Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Dennis Paul Newman. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed 35 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Potter County 251st District Court

Swoy Lain. Judgment. Injury child/elderly/disabled, reckless bodily injury. Punishment assessed 310 days in State Jail and costs.

Shennon Ellie Martinez. Judgment on six charges. (1) Possession of a controlled substance, (2) burglary of a building, (3) evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (4) theft of property, more than $30,000 less than $150,000, (5) unauthorized use of a vehicle and (6) theft of property, more than $2,500 less than $30,000. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Potter County 108th District Court

Elmo Allen Oliver. Judgment on two charges. (1) Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs. (2) Evading arrest/detention with previous conviction. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Oh Hlang. Deferred adjudication. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received two years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Alfredo Avila-Jimenez. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a habitation. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Michael Shawn Owens. Judgment. Criminal trespass habitat/ shelter/ superfund/ infrastructure. Punishment assessed 150 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Eric James Frausto. Deferred adjudication. Reckless driving. Defendant received six months probation and costs.

Tiffanie Marie Sherrill. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

William Chandler Erwin. Judgment on two charges. (1) Unlawful restraint and (2) assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Aaron Dallen Phongsavath. Judgment. Terroristic threat, impair public servant/public fear, serious bodily injury. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Anthony Wayne Stile. Judgment. Theft of firearm. Punishment assessed 120 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County 251st District Court

Jacob Aaron Gutierrez. Judgment. Aggravated robbery. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Charles Edward Sharpe. Judgment. Issuance of a bad check. Punishment assessed fine and costs.

Heather Renee Barboza. Judgment. Issuance of a bad check. Punishment assessed fine and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Kay Ann Sims. Judgment. Issuance of a bad check. Punishment assessed fine and costs.

Dalton Wayne Layton. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 240 days in Randall County Jail and costs.