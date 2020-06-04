The demonstrations in Austin decrying police brutality might have caught fire after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin, but the fuse was lit years ago.

The Austin Police Department has long faced criticism from City Council members and community activists about shooting deaths and use-of-force cases involving minorities, along with accusations of hyperaggressive tactics and racism within the department’s ranks.

As the City Council prepares for an emergency hearing to review the Police Department’s treatment of protesters during the recent demonstrations, many hope the recent outcry will be the catalyst for police reforms that have long remained elusive, despite efforts to bring more transparency and accountability to the department.

The hearing had been scheduled for Thursday, but more than 330 citizens signed up to speak on the issue, prompting Mayor Steve Adler to propose delaying the hearing until 9 a.m. Friday. Citizens still would be heard Thursday.

"I know that I'm resounding the sentiment of so many of our constituents when I say that the time for talk is absolutely over," Natasha Harper-Madison, the City Council’s only African American member, said during a Tuesday council work session.

Harper-Madison called on her fellow council members to do more to address racism -- and not to ignore what has been happening in the city. She said that when the council discusses meaningful change, all options should be on the table, including accountability, training policies, crowd control tactics, budgets, staffing and how officers are equipped.

"And I hope my colleagues can hear me when I say, because I'm saying it alongside them, we hear their collective voice. But I want to add my voice to those collective voices of agony, calling for, demanding justice. And my hope is that my colleagues and I will answer that call," she said.

Years of conflict

Incidents involving Austin police officers’ treatment of minorities have for years drawn outcries from the African American community and the community at large. But a number of high-profile cases and incidents in the past five years have raised those tensions and created rifts between the department and the City Council, which has battled with the police over transparency and accountability.

"It didn't start with George Floyd. It didn't start with Mike Ramos," Harper-Madison said. "I could name names all day."

Among the most controversial cases involving Austin police in the past five years was the arrest of Breaion King, a local teacher, in 2015. An Austin police officer pulled King over for speeding, and eventually dragged her out of her car and threw her to the ground. The incident was captured by a dash camera.

During her arrest, a second officer told King that police officers were wary of black people because of their "violent tendencies." The officer who threw King to the ground was fired, and the city agreed to pay King a $425,000 settlement after she filed a lawsuit.

The next year, David Joseph, a 17-year-old back teenager, was fatally shot by an officer while Joseph was naked and unarmed in Northeast Austin. Joseph’s death prompted widespread protests and anger from groups including Black Lives Matter and the Austin Justice Coalition, and it has remained one of the examples community activists point to in citing a need for change in the Police Department.

More recently, officer Christopher Taylor shot and killed Ramos, 42, on April 24 as Ramos pulled away from police in a car outside an apartment complex on South Pleasant Valley Road. Officers had responded to a 911 call describing two people who might be using drugs in a vehicle and saying that one of the people had a gun. After the shooting, police did not find a gun in Ramos’ car.

Along with such incidents, disputes over policing policies, transparency and accountability have devolved into bitter arguments between police leaders and City Council members who have advocated for change.

Council Member Delia Garza said the debate over reforms doesn’t have to be framed as two camps, one for the police and one against.

"I honestly believe there's still a space that exists where you can support your public servants, including police officers, but also believe in police reform," she said.

Debate over policies

In recent years, pushes for reform in Austin have been met with varying degrees of skepticism from police leaders.

In September 2017, council members ended a curfew that had been in effect for people under 17 that was first implemented in 1990. Police Chief Brian Manley -- who was the department’s interim leader at the time -- initially opposed ending the curfew, but changed his mind and recommended the council repeal the rule.

Garza, who supported Manley’s hiring as police chief in 2018, said the episode served as an example of Manley’s willingness to change his mind in the face of evidence.

In the months that followed the 2017 curfew decision, negotiations between the city and police union leaders fell apart, with the sides unable to reach agreement on the balance between officer pay and benefits, and the transparency and accountability measures the council sought.

Many from the community criticized the idea of giving police more pay and funding without more oversight in place. Police officers, their families and police leaders criticized City Council members as anti-police. A key point of the debate revolved around the "180-day rule," which limits the amount of time an officer may be disciplined after an incident to 180 days, and the ability of oversight bodies to have subpoena power during investigations.

In December 2017, the council rejected the proposed contract..

The impasse over the department’s labor contract hit an inflection point in October 2018, when police union President Ken Casaday stood at a podium during a City Council meeting and began shouting at the council, focusing particularly on Council Member Jimmy Flannigan after Flannigan pointed out that the union, rather than the city, had walked away from negotiations.

The next month, the union and city came to an agreement that created a new Office of Police Oversight, headed by Farah Muscadin, which was given powers to take complaints and investigate allegations against officers.

The new contract also required that police suspensions over three days be noted in personnel files, rather than allowing them to be reduced to a written reprimand, which would not affect promotions or public records.

Accusations of racism

As 2019 rolled to a close, a slew of issues began to emerge that again put the department in the spotlight, this time over racism allegations.

Anonymous complaints filed against Assistant Chief Justin Newsom, who resigned with benefits before the claims were publicly circulated, alleged that he used racist language to describe former Council Member Ora Houston, President Barack Obama and fellow officers for years as he rose to the highest echelon of the police command structure.

A report released this year also found that Austin police still stop black and Hispanic drivers more often than white drivers. The report said that in 2018, African Americans accounted for 15% of vehicle stops and 25% of arrests, compared with their 8% share of the city’s population.

The Police Department’s command staff was also accused of homophobic views, prompting City Manager Spencer Cronk to hire San Antonio lawyer Lisa Tatum to investigate the allegations. Led by Harper-Madison, the council also approved a second investigation into the department’s culture from the top down. She said a department that tolerated racism at the top would likely tolerate it throughout.

After the allegations surfaced, along with criticism that Manley acted too slowly to act against Newsom after learning of the allegations, Garza said her belief in Manley had been shaken.

"My sister is a police officer. She’s married to a police officer. ... I have tremendous respect for our public safety," Garza said in December. "But repeated incidences by our department have really shaken my faith in many ways, and in some ways, I’ve lost a lot of faith."

When Tatum finished her report in April, she found no direct evidence of racist statements by Newsom, but equated her effort to "being named an honorary detective who was assigned to investigate an outdoor crime scene after it had already rained — twice."

"As is frequently the case with lawsuits and other disputes, the truth often lies somewhere in the middle. ... No one may never know all the details about what really happened and we cannot say we know the whole truth," her report said.

Systemic change?

Council members said the report did show a need for systemic change within the department.

The Austin Justice Coalition and other advocacy groups said officers who spoke out against the department faced retaliation, and the groups called for protections and more transparency. Since then, they have shifted to calls for Manley’s resignation or termination and for the council to defund the Police Department, and instead redirect money to other city departments with a greater focus on issues like mental health.

Against that backdrop, Harper-Madison and other city leaders say the time has come to insist on changes in how the Police Department operates.

"I would ask for forgiveness for sounding angry, but I don't need forgiveness for sounding angry," Harper-Madison said through tears at the council’s work session this week. "I am angry. And I am hurt, and I am sad, and you should be too. And if you're not, then I don't know what to tell you."

Cary Roberts, of the Greater Austin Crime Commission, warned against pulling money from Austin police, saying doing so would endanger the community.

"There are obviously then unfortunate incidents with injuries, but demands by social justice groups to reduce police funding are dangerous, and they put us all at risk," he said. "I think we have a Police Department that is committed to reform, and much has been done."

Roberts said that Manley has promised to address findings from the Tatum report, and he listed changes in how officers deal with offenses like driving with a suspended license, cite-and-release policies and its record of community engagement as evidence that Austin police are responsive to the community.

"There's been no reluctance on the part of the department ... but we understand that there are those that criticize it, (saying It’s) not enough or too slow," he said. "But Chief Manley faces problems head-on, whether it's the bombings two years ago, or disciplining misconduct in the ranks, and so on."

In a written statement Wednesday, Cronk, the city manager, said he acknowledges that the experience of many in the Austin has left them convinced that nothing will change.

"To those people, I say, please don’t lose hope. I see you, I hear you and I need – and want – your help and leadership," he said. Cronk said his executive staff and Manley are committed to working through issues and having difficult conversations to improve trust in the Police Department.

"It is my heartfelt desire that one day, we are able to look back on these times as the catalyst that brought about the changes we know are so badly needed," he said, "but that can only happen if we come together as a city and work as partners to create the community we know we’re capable of being."