The second week of June will give the Austin area a taste of the dog days of summer ahead of schedule, as temperatures are expected to climb into triple digits.

The National Weather Service forecasts a sunny and hot Monday that will drive the mercury up to a high of 100 degrees, although it will feel like 104. The dry heat will stick around Tuesday with a high of 102, a peak that forecasters say could be record-breaking for that date, which is still two weeks before the summer solstice.

The heat will be a side effect of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which struck the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon and is expected to track up the Mississippi Valley through Tuesday.

While the low-pressure system will produce severe thunderstorms across the Northern and Central Plains and heavy snow in parts of the northern Rocky Mountains, for Austin it will deliver a gust of oven air.

Austin’s location on the western side of the storm means the system will pull dry air from Mexico and West Texas and keep Central Texas superheated for two days.

Then, as the system moves farther north, it will meet with cooler air up the Mississippi River Valley and swing it toward Central Texas, returning temperatures to a familiar mid-90 degrees by Wednesday.

"Don’t think of it like a spring or wintertime cold front," weather service meteorologist Jason Runyen said. "It’s just going to slightly knock the temperatures down Wednesday through next weekend."

Daytime highs from Wednesday to Saturday will hover around 94 and 96 degrees. Nighttime lows will settle between 68 and 70 degrees.

So far this month, temperatures have been suppressed by a bounty of late May rainfall that has kept soils moist.

"This moisture plays a role in how quickly the daytime temperatures can warm up. It’s part of the reason temperatures haven’t gotten too out of control yet," Runyen said. "But the further and further we go without rain, the more the soils dry up, and you get this feedback of hotter temperatures."

The cooler air that will roll into Central Texas from the upper Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday night might bring a slight chance of rain — 10% to 20%, Runyen said — but not enough to ease high temperatures. No other rain events are on the weather service’s radar for the near future.