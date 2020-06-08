Now that the first HOT weekend of the summer is over, before summer has even really begun, I wonder what we have in store for us over the next three or five months.

Of course, since this is North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, we expect to see some hot and humid weather between late June and early October. But should we expect to see it start in the first week of June? And since it has started that early, will continue all of the way through October?

I wish I had some cooling answers to these questions, but I don't. The folks at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have these maps that they put out which seem to indicate that maybe we should all invest in some super strength sun screen and high powered air conditioners.

In fact, those maps show that large portions of the country are probably going to experience warmer than normal weather through the end of this year.

Well, considering everything else that 2020 has brought us, is a heat wave really a surprise? Nope.

How about a drought? Those same maps show that several areas of the country could see less than the usual amount of rain throughout the rest of the year. While North Texas and Southern Oklahoma are listed in those maps as liable to have less rain over the summer, it we aren't in the dark shaded areas that are likely to receive a lot less rain.

Unluckily for those of us who live in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, the worst parts of the heat wave do seem to set up camp over us for the summer months.

Usually, I wait at least until after the 4th of July to start complaining about the heat, but this year is determined to be an exception in every way.

And don't even get me started on the flies — already. I wish they and their mosquito friends would practice some social distancing.