Bastrop High School valedictorian Zoey Croft told her classmates that an "uncertain world" awaits them and that "success is measured by the lives we touch," during the commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium on June 5.

One of those lives which Croft said she and others were touched by was classmate Caitlyn Harman, who passed away shortly before graduation.

"Six days before we were supposed to begin our lives, my best friend passed away. It gave a whole new meaning to the words I say on this stage," Croft said, her voice quavering with emotion. "I hope to have a fraction of the impact on you that Caitlyn had on my life.

"Caitlyn, I never thought I’d be looking out at the crowd at your empty chair. The love you taught us can be felt in every heart tonight," she said.

Croft urged classmates to "make every moment count. I never thought I’d be standing on this stage (after) missing the greatest three months of my high school experience and losing someone I loved so much. It’s painful. This was supposed to be our moment. Sure, we lost a lot, but there’s so much in front of us to gain. Every moment, including this one, is worth treating like your best memory."

Bastrop High salutatorian Alexandra Mitchell also was friends with Harman.

"Caitlyn, I know you are here with us today. Caitlyn had a smile that shone so bright, a laughter that could lighten anyone’s mood, and a positivity that radiated for each person she met," she said. It was "a blessing to have her in our life even if Caitlyn’s was cut short."

Mitchell congratulated her classmates for succeeding despite many obstacles.

"Through all these losses, natural disasters, a pandemic and these past months of Google classic assignments, we finally did it guys, we’re graduating," she said. "It’s been incredible. Though it wasn’t the high school musical like we all dreamed of, we have so many beautiful memories together. These are the best years of our lives. We’ve all learned to really live in the moment and cherish it – our present situation is truly a test of our character. We are all going to go out to the real word soon and get to show everyone what the BHS Class of 2020 is made of. Look beyond the struggles we’re going through and be optimistic about the future that’s lying ahead of us."

On a table at the middle of the stadium football field were photos honoring Harman and senior Francisco Sanchez Jr., who passed away in fall.

Cedar Creek High School commencement ceremony

Cedar Creek High School Principal Bridgette Cornelius opened her remarks during the commencement ceremony June 6 by asking the audience for a moment of silence for senior Dalton Loflon Love, who had passed away.

"We lost him too soon, but I truly believe he is with us tonight in spirit," Cornelius said.

To the Cedar Creek High School Class of 2020, she said: "You have proven yourselves to be unstoppable, unbreakable and undefinable. I am so impressed by how you have responded during these uncertain times. You have missed out on prom, spring athletics, fine arts performances, your senior trip and all the other fun that makes senior year special."

Cornelius said it had been her "most sincere pleasure to be on this journey with you. We are all so proud of you. You have successfully finished your senior year online, in Google classroom – You did it! Continue to lead the way with that same courage and compassion."

Salutatorian Nikki Kiefer said, "Four years ago we entered as naive freshman. Who would have thought that when we left for spring break, we would not return until this moment – our current worldwide pandemic has created the most unusual circumstances."

Kiefer cited the words of Maya Angela as inspiration: "I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it." Adding her own thoughts, she said: "In this spirit of resilience we embrace our situation. Today begins the rest of our lives."

Valedictorian Emily Lewey’s opening remark provided a little levity before addressing the chaotic time in which the graduating class will set course to new beginnings.

"Today, I stand here after many long years of school, bringing with me a letter from 13 years ago – a letter to Santa Claus! Obviously, I’ve learned much in the intervening years," she said. "Our families have left an indelible mark. My parents have shaped me from the beginning of my life, guiding me every step of the way, with singing and reading filling my first few years. My parents showed me the beauty of nature and the joy of teamwork. My parents have been here for me, helping me through stress."

Lewey thanked teachers who she said are always "striving to help us discover who we can become. They have taught us to question and search for our own understanding. They have helped us grow – and for that I thank them."

She also stressed the importance of friendship. "Our friends have become some of those closest to us, acting as protector and adviser," she said. "Friends are one of the most important influences as we grow. They help us strive for more."

Lewey said her friends had "shared values, tears, alfredo cheese pizza and conversations that mean everything! I would have failed long before reaching this stage if I didn’t have the support of a friend."

Genesis High School and Colorado River Collegiate Academy also had their commencement ceremonies June 5 and 6, respectively.