A swimmer who did not resurface on Lake Travis near Jones Brothers Park on Sunday has been identified as 33-year-old Santos Ervin Cux-Tacatic, the Travis County sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office responded to the Jones Brothers Park swimming area around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call that a swimmer in distress had gone underwater and did not resurface.

The park is in Jonestown and east of RM 1431.

At 12:55 p.m., rescue efforts shifted into recovery.

Cux-Tacatic’s body was recovered in the water by Lake Travis Fire Rescue officials at 1:37 p.m. in an area that is 8 to 10 feet deep.

The Travis County medical examiner’s office and the sheriff’s office will determine the cause and manner of Cux-Tacatic’s death.