STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Incoming Tarleton State University freshmen who have not yet registered for orientation may opt for one of three face-to-face sessions in July.

“Choosing the right university is one of the most important decisions high school seniors and their parents can make,” said President James Hurley. “It’s challenging in the best of times, and now more than ever, students and their families need to know for certain they’ve made the best choice.

“We want them to see firsthand what makes Tarleton such a special place — our safe, beautiful campus; unique opportunities for lifelong friendships; and an education that ensures career success.”

In-person sessions are scheduled for Saturday, July 11; Monday, July 13; and Tuesday, July 14.

Activities begin at 8 a.m. each day and will conclude at approximately 1 p.m.

Besides learning about available educational resources and meeting current students, staff and faculty, incoming students will register for fall classes.

“Adding these new opportunities is the Tarleton way of serving incoming students and their families,” said Mike Barnette, director of new student programs at Tarleton. “Thanks to steps taken to account for evolving CDC guidelines, we are ready to welcome a limited number of students in July for an orientation experience second to none.”

Attendees and their guests will see the measures in place to promote social distancing and student safety as a result of covid-19. Each student has a two-guest limit, and all guests may participate in orientation activities at no charge.

For more information, email transition@tarleton.edu or call 254-968-9256.