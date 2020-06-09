By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Waxahachie Independent School District students will return to classrooms on Aug. 13, the WISD board of trustees agreed in a unanimous vote during Monday night’s monthly meeting.

The start date is six days earlier than the previous calendar, in order to compensate for any prolonged shutdown that may occur because of COVID-19 this fall and winter. Teachers will report to campuses on Aug. 10.

Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain presented one proposal for a 2020-2021 school calendar, but no action was taken while the board considers a number of options.

Executive director of elementary learning Lisa Mott said the earlier start for students and the addition of 10 to 15 minutes of class time per day would allow the district to bank some instructional minutes in case of another COVID-19 shutdown.

If a prolonged shutdown occurs, Mott said, the district could recoup two bad weather days and add days in June 2021 to get back to the state minimum, but campus principals noted that a number of their teachers, when surveyed, expressed opposition to extending the school year into June.

Board vice president Clay Schoolfield said he favored setting a start date, but any effort to build in a cushion could prove futile if COVID-19 roars back with a vengeance.

“You’re trying to predict something you can’t predict,” Schoolfield said. “Let’s be realistic; if they shut school down, they’re not shutting it down for three days or five days. They’re going to shut it down for at least the incubation period, which is two weeks at a minimum. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) will give you a waiver if they shut down school for a month. There’s no way around it.”

A longer school day could lead to students reaching the state requirement for minutes of instruction while teachers could fall short of the 187 days mandated on their contracts. Cain said that if teachers fall short in contract days, there are ways for them to make up the days, such as professional development training.

The board also received a warning that because of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, some belt-tightening may be required in coming years.

Assistant superintendent Ryan Kahlden said Texas sales tax collections were down 9.3 percent in April and 13.1 percent in May from a year ago, and overall tax collections are down drastically.

Kahlden said that means the state could be facing a deficit when the state legislature meets again in January, and that could also mean cuts in education funding in the future, although no cuts are currently planned. Kahlden said the district is planning on a 5-percent cut in state funding in the next biennium.

The district has been granted a waiver from the TEA for the shutdown caused by COVID-19 restrictions, which means that the district will receive the remainder of its 2019-2020 funding.

Other items

• The personnel report presented in closed session was approved. The report, recommended by the superintendent, includes employment, retirements, resignations, position changes, and potential additional positions.

• Three public speakers voiced their support for WHS choir director Jeremiah Ieppert, who was reassigned recently.

• Howard Junior High principal Jacob Perry presented a report on the geothermal project at his school. The district contracted with RWB Engineering to come up with options, which include use of existing geothermal wells and adding a chiller tower for the non-academic wing of the school. Another option would be to abandon the wells and use boilers and chillers for heating and cooling the entire school. Because the school has a sloped roof, conventional rooftop HVAC equipment would be impractical, Perry said.

• District project director Mikel Craig reported on work progress at Simpson Elementary, which is scheduled to open in August. The playground and outdoor basketball court are under construction and offices and classrooms are just about ready, Craig said. Area D is virtually finished and Area C, which includes the cafeteria, is very close to completion. The Ag Science Facility at WHS is also progressing, Craig told the board, with landscaping underway.

• A departmental review of the district’s special education program was presented. The district earned favorable marks mostly, but a three-year plan is in place for the district to improve in the areas of communication, staffing and compliance. The board will review the report over the next month.

• The board approved a three-year contract with Unified Connections for managed technology services at a total cost of about $836,000. The contract has a 30-day opt-out clause. Kahlden told trustees that the district received three bids for the managed technology services contract, and Unified Connections and Premier Logitech provided the best offers. Kahlden said the district’s technology director left the district earlier this year and no qualified replacement has been hired.