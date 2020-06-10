25 years ago:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Christopher Reeve can move his shoulder muscles, but there’s no way to tell whether he will make any further recovery, his doctor said Friday.

50 years ago:

Lubbock’s tornado recovery efforts received a $100,000 boost Tuesday when Lubbock County commissioners designated funds for acquisition of right of way along 3rd and 4th Streets.

75 years ago:

BERLIN - Adolf Hitler married his sweetheart, Eva Braun, two days before Berlin’s fall and the lovers might have escaped from the German capital by plane, Marshal Georgy K. Zhukov, Russian conqueror of the city, said today.

100 years ago:

L.T. Martin, former vice president of the Farmers National Bank, which was sold this week to the Security State Bank & Trust Company, will leave in a short time for Portland, Ore.