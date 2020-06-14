It never hurts to ask.

State Rep. Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat struggling with heartbreak and anger over images of George Floyd beneath a police officer’s knee, reached out to the Texas agency that sets training standards for law enforcement with a request.

Could officer training, he asked, include better instruction on implicit bias, the unconscious attitudes and stereotypes that affect a person’s actions?

To his happy relief, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement said yes.

"So we'll have full implicit bias training for all peace officers in Texas," said Coleman, whose district includes the Third Ward where Floyd grew up. "This gets it into Jasper, Texas, into every sheriff’s department in the state, all the constables — everyone is trained no matter where they live."

Implicit bias training was included in the original version of Coleman’s Sandra Bland Act when it was introduced in 2017, but he said objections from law enforcement doomed the requirement, and it was stripped from the version that became law.

With the Legislature set to convene in January but Floyd’s police-custody death demanding immediate action, Coleman said he sent a letter to the law enforcement commission asking for specific training on bias.

"There’s more than one way to skin a cat," Coleman said.

"I think this is very important," he said. "It would be good for me to have that training, because I don’t know what my biases are unless I'm forced to look at them. It doesn’t matter what color you are, people have their biases."

Gretchen Grigsby, director of government relations for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, said the agency saw value in boosting implicit bias training as part of the larger state and national conversation spurred by Floyd’s death.

Implicit bias was already mentioned in the training course related to de-escalation, which focuses on techniques for limiting the use of force, Grigsby said.

At Coleman’s urging, the commission added reference materials and related resources in the past week to help guide a more focused discussion on implicit bias in Professionalism and Ethics, part of the first section of training that cadets receive in courses developed by the 114 academies across Texas.

"That sets the tone for the rest of the academy," she said.

The hope is that the new focus will bolster the implicit bias message that is given in the later course on de-escalation, Grigsby said.

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage and calls for action after cellphone video showed a white officer kneeling on the Black man’s neck for almost nine minutes while a handcuffed Floyd begged for help, said he couldn’t breathe and called out for his deceased mother.

Coleman and another Houston Democrat, state Sen. John Whitmire, have vowed to renew efforts to pass criminal justice legislation in 2021.

"The passion shown by the millions of people who have made their voices heard against racism have helped fuel our commitment to continue to work towards justice," they said in a joint statement.

Coleman and Whitmire combined to pass the Sandra Bland Act in 2017, which was named for the Black woman who was found hanged in a Waller County jail cell three days after a routine traffic stop in 2015 escalated to a confrontation with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and led to her arrest.

The act requires police and jailers to be trained in de-escalation techniques. Jailers also must be trained to deal with mental health issues of prisoners, and county jails must give prisoners access to mental health professionals.

In addition, law enforcement agencies are required to report when force is used during a vehicle stop.

The act, however, was watered down to remove proposals that had raised objections from law enforcement and Republican leadership, including provisions to prohibit officers from stopping vehicles for a traffic violation as a "pretext" to investigate other crimes, a ban on searching vehicles based solely on the driver's consent and a ban on arrests for fine-only offenses.

Those proposals will be back on the table next session, the lawmakers said.

Other proposals include more detailed de-escalation training and changes to racial-profiling laws to allow profiling data to be introduced in court to show patterns and to require internal investigations into racial profiling officers, with mandatory punishments for those who fall below standards.

The goal, Coleman and Whitmire said, will be to advance "criminal justice policies that will ensure equal treatment for people of color, increase transparency and accountability, and keep both law enforcement and the public safer."