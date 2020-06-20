Austin police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within hours of each other late Friday in East Austin and early Saturday in South Austin.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Friday to the 4600 block of Mueller Boulevard in the Mueller neighborhood, where police said two groups traded gunfire in the parking garage of the Mosaic at Mueller apartments.

Police said Anthony Hebert, 19, was killed and another man was injured and hospitalized.

The investigation into that case is ongoing, but police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not in danger. Most of the people involved have been identified and are being sought for interviews, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Hebert’s official cause of death.

The second homicide occurred several hours later, around 5 a.m. Saturday, when officers responded to the 3800 block of Alexandria Drive off Brodie Lane.

Police said a man with extensive trauma from a gunshot wound died at the scene. His identity will be released once his family has been notified.

Police said this homicide also appears to be an isolated incident.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

Officers are on the scene of a Homicide in the 4600 Blk. of Mueller Blvd. Please avoid the area. Media, stand-by for staging area. #APD -WC6

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 20, 2020

APD is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Alexandria Dr. Due to ongoing lengthy investigation, PIO will notify the media when we will be releasing info. No phone calls at this time in regards to the homicides, as we don't have any info to release at this time. PIO

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 20, 2020