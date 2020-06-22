Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014.

The woman, who posted from an anonymous Twitter account Saturday evening using the name Danielle, alleged she and her friends were invited to Bieber's room at the Four Seasons in Austin, Texas, after an event, where she was "sexually assaulted without consent." The tweet and account have since been removed from Twitter.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber wrote on his own Twitter account Sunday night.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly," he continued in the series of tweets. "I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story," said Bieber.

He followed with a series of receipts, emails and articles detailing his time in Austin that year.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," Bieber said in the final tweet. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," Bieber wrote.

